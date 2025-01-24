Matt Eberflus A ‘Prime Candidate’ For Cowboys DC Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that sources around the league consider former Bears HC Matt Eberflus to be a “prime candidate” for the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator job.

The Cowboys are promoting OC Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, replacing Mike McCarthy and it sounds like there could be other notable moves coming from here.

Eberflus, 54, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season. He was fired during the 2024 season.

During his three seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus has posted a record of 14-32 (30.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.