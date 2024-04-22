Matt Ryan Retiring With Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced QB Matt Ryan has signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization.

From: Matt Ryan

To: Atlanta pic.twitter.com/JWhkNqHzdY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 22, 2024

Ryan spent this past year as an analyst with CBS Sports. While he left the door cracked to a return to the field in the right circumstance, it’s been clear that the page has been turned from a stellar playing career, nearly all of which was in Atlanta.

Ryan, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2008 out of Boston College. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $150 million extension with the Falcons in 2018 that included $100 million guaranteed.

Ryan was due base salaries of $17.2 million and $21.7 million in the final two years of his deal when the Falcons traded him to the Colts for a third-round pick in 2022.

The Colts also restructured his deal but ended up releasing him after just one season.

For his career, Ryan played in 234 games over 15 seasons, 14 in Atlanta and one with the Colts. He completed 65.6 percent of his 8,464 career pass attempts for 62,792 yards, 381 touchdowns and 183 interceptions. He added 1,539 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Ryan was the offensive rookie of the year in 2008 and the NFL MVP in 2016, along with offensive player of the year. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2016 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.