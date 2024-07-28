Matthew Stafford’s Adjusted Contract Includes $5M More In 2024, Additional $4M Gtd In 2025

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams and QB Matthew Stafford have officially agreed to a restructured contract that will pay him an additional $5 million more in 2024.

This money is being moved forward from a later year in Stafford’s contract. Beyond that, Stafford receives an extra $4 million guaranteed roster bonus for the 2025 season.

Stafford was looking to have more guaranteed money added to his contract and it looks like he was able to secure a modest increase from the Rams.

Stafford, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

He’s due a base salary of $31 million in 2024, all of which is guaranteed. Stafford is due $32 and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2023, Stafford appeared in 15 games for the Rams and threw for 3,965 yards while completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

