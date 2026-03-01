According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Maxx Crosby trade front has gone “somewhat quiet” in recent days.

A team source previously told Fowler a few weeks ago that the Crosby’s chances of returning to the Raiders were “relatively small.”

However, Fowler says that Crosby doesn’t plan to request a trade out of Las Vegas and he has a good relationship with team owner Mark Davis.

The Raiders will clearly be looking for a Micah Parsons-like trade package (two first-round picks and a key player) to move Crosby and it remains to be seen whether a team would be willing to give that much up for him.

Some NFL teams who have spoken to Fowler believe Crosby will ultimately remains with the Raiders “for now.”

“Why would you trade him?” one GM asked Fowler. “He’s a premier player at a premier position.” Added an executive from an NFC team: “I think the price is too high. I’m not sure they really want to move him at this point. But that could change.”

While there doesn’t appear to be an active trade market for Crosby, Fowler says that least a dozen teams have “expressed cursory to strong interest” in recent weeks.

Las Vegas’ new HC Klint Kubiak made clear that he wants Crosby back on the team and has had positive conversations with him recently.

“It’s a guy that we really want on our team, simple as that,” Kubiak said, via ProFootballTalk. “We want Maxx to be a Raider and the few interactions I’ve had with him have been very positive. Really excited about working with Maxx this year.”

At the scouting combine, Raiders GM John Spytek said he expects Crosby back in 2026, but it seems like that could change if any teams meet their asking price.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.