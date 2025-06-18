McVay: ‘Obstacles’ Blocking Rams Trade For Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

The midpoint of June has passed in the calendar and the Dolphins still have CB Jalen Ramsey on the roster, despite signaling their clear intentions to trade him.

Rams HC Sean McVay, speaking at the team’s mandatory minicamp in Hawaii, said Los Angeles still has an interest in reuniting with Ramsey after trading him to Miami a couple of seasons ago. However, he pointed out there are some challenges to sort through.

“Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred,” McVay said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “Definitely don’t want to rule anything out because we’re always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we’re able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring.”