Miami OT Francis Mauigoa Declares For 2026 Draft

Miami OT Francis Mauigoa announced on his Instagram that he’s officially declaring for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Mauigoa is thought to be one of the top offensive linemen in the draft and figures to be a first-round pick in April.

Mauigoa, 20, was the second-ranked tackle and the sixth-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Miami and played three seasons there, winning All American honors his junior season.

In his collegiate career, Mauigoa appeared in 42 games over three seasons with the Hurricanes.