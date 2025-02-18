Miami QB Cam Ward Discusses Sitting Out Second Half Of Bowl Loss

Miami QB Cam Ward is a consensus top-two quarterback in the upcoming draft and has a good chance to go No. 1 overall.

Despite a tremendous season that made him a Heisman finalist, Ward has received plenty of criticism for sitting out the second half of his team’s bowl game against Iowa State, which they lost 42-41 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Ward broke the NCAA Divison I record for career passing touchdowns in the first half but sat out the second half to keep himself healthy for the draft process.

Ward admitted it was a difficult choice but wanted to ensure he was doing what was best for his future.

“I just think we all got what we needed out of it. They seen things that they think they need to work on … for this season coming up. And they also knew, you know, what I had on the line,” Ward said, via the Associated Press. “We feel like we’re doing what’s best for the program and myself. I mean, it was a hard decision, especially when, you know, some guys on our team didn’t play who I thought should have played. It was also, you know, those guys thought about their future the same way I thought about mine.”

Ward has no regrets about sitting out and knows it wouldn’t have been much of a storyline had his team won the game.

“If I could do it again, I’d do it the same way. I wish we could have ended up winning the game. If we had won the game, they wouldn’t have said nothing. And so, that’s usually how it goes. And you know, you just got to take it on the chin and just keep pushing.”

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.