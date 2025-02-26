Michigan DT Mason Graham To Have Formal Interviews With Eight Teams This Week

According to Ryan Fowler of the Draft Network, Michigan DT Mason Graham has or is expected to hold formals with eight NFL teams this week.

The full list includes the Saints, Patriots, Cardinals, Jets, Raiders, Jaguars, Giants and Browns.

Graham is considered to be one of the best defensive prospects in the 2025 draft class that happens to be loaded with defensive tackle talent.

Graham, 21, was a four-star prospect ranked 25th among all defensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to the University of Michigan in September 2021 and enrolled early in January 2022.

Graham was an All-American second-team selection in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2023 and 2024.

In his collegiate career, Graham appeared in 39 games for the Wolverines over three seasons and recorded 60 total tackles, three passes defended, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.