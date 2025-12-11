Michigan Has Interest In Browns OC Tommy Rees For HC Vacancy

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the University of Michigan has interest in Browns OC Tommy Rees for their vacant head coaching vacancy.

Penn State recently interviewed Rees for their head coaching position.

Rees has some experience in college and has been mentioned as a head coaching candidate at that level for a couple years now.

Rees, 33, played quarterback at Notre Dame before getting into coaching in 2015. He had low-level roles at Northwestern and with the Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the QB coach in 2017.

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and left for the same role on Alabama’s staff in 2023. Cleveland hired him as their tight ends coach ahead of the 2024 season. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Browns’ offense ranks 29th in points and 31st in total yards. They rank 31st in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards.