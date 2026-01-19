Mike McCarthy Had Second Interview With Titans This Weekend

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy had a second HC interview with the Titans this weekend.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Titans’ HC job from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Interim HC Mike McCoy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

McCarthy, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, which led to the two parties parting ways.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.