Mike McCarthy Won’t Coach Next Season, Will Focus On 2026 Hiring Cycle

According to Tom Pelissero, former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy has decided he’ll focus on the 2026 hiring cycle and will not coach next season.

Earlier this week, it was reported the Saints were not as interested in McCarthy as things appeared earlier on.

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reported initial conversations between New Orleans and McCarthy “have not gone well” and people within the organization are “not enamored with the former Cowboys coach.”

Saints GM Mickey Loomis preferred to keep some of the team’s assistant coaches who are under contract, which could be part of the hold-up.

McCarthy, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following a disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

McCarthy and the Cowboys were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, which led to the two parties parting ways.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 (58.3 percent) in five years with the Cowboys, with three playoff appearances and a 1-3 record in the postseason.