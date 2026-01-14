Mike McDaniel & Brian Daboll Top Target List For Eagles OC Vacancy

According to Dianna Russini, former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel and former Giants HC Brian Daboll are at the top of the list of targets for the Eagles to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy.

She adds Philadelphia has started reaching out to candidates to set up interviews.

McDaniel and Daboll are two of the top potential OC candidates available, with McDaniel also drawing a lot of interest as a HC candidate.

Daboll also overlapped with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts at Alabama and would have some familiarity.

Philadelphia’s vacancy is expected to be one of the most in-demand of this year’s coaching cycle.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We’ll have more on the Eagles’ OC search as the news is available.