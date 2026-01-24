Mike McDaniel Canceled Friday Interview With Bills

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that former Dolphins HC and current Chargers OC Mike McDaniel canceled a planned interview for the Buffalo Bills head-coaching job on Friday.

McDaniel withdrew from the Browns’ head-coaching search earlier in the week, but is still currently a candidate for the Raiders’ vacancy.

It’s possible that McDaniel would prefer the Chargers offensive coordinator job at this point over the available head coaching jobs and then position himself for a new head coaching job next year.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.