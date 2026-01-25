Mike McDaniel ‘Still In The Mix’ For Raiders HC Job

Ian Rapoport reports that despite being expected to join the Chargers as their offensive coordinator, former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel remains a candidate for the Raiders head coaching job.

It is worth noting that McDaniel has withdrawn from other head coaching searches around the league, yet has not done so with Las Vegas.

The following is a list of Raiders’ head coaching candidates up to this point:

Finalists:

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Chargers)

(Chargers) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Ravens)

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Dolphins)

Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Scheduled)

Candidates:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Withdrawn)

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

McDaniel was set to interview on Friday with the Bills, but pulled out. He’s already withdrawn from the Browns’ coaching search. There hasn’t been any word on whether he’s formally withdrawn from the Raiders’ search, but it does seem like both sides are looking elsewhere.

It’s possible that McDaniel would prefer the Chargers’ offensive coordinator job at this point over the available head coaching jobs and then position himself for a new head coaching job next year.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

We will have more on McDaniel and the Raiders as it becomes available.