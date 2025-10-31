Mike McDaniel Will Remain Dolphins Coach For Rest Of Season

Adam Schefter reports that Mike McDaniel will remain the Dolphins’ head coach for at least the remainder of the season.

This comes after the news that the Dolphins have parted ways with long-time GM Chris Grier.

There has been a lot of speculation about McDaniels’ status with the team following another disappointing season in Miami. However, it seems like owner Stephen Ross is willing to give him the remainder of the year to see if he can turn things around.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel has led them to a record of 30-30, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on McDaniel as the news is available.