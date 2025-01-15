Mike Tomlin Says Justin Fields Proved He’s A Capable Starter

The Steelers are entering the offseason with looming questions at the quarterback position given Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are impending free agents. When asked if Fields proved himself as a starting quarterback this season, Mike Tomlin responded he “certainly” did and thinks Fields continuously improved in their system.

“Certainly,” Tomlin said, via Mark Kaboly. “I thought that the way that he managed his professional circumstances was really impressive. I thought he brought an urgency in his day-to-day work regardless of his role. I thought he got continually better within our system of ball throughout the process. I thought the way he conducted himself makes that a legitimate thought or idea at this juncture.”

Tomlin said he has long valued mobility at the quarterback position and views it as the trending option in today’s game.

“Very, but that’s not a new discussion,” Tomlin said. “I’ve expressed that in this setting and settings like these for years. The X-factor that quarterback mobility is in our game and is trending and has been trending. That is not a new discussion.”

Tomlin added they are “open to considering” both Fields and Wilson for the 2025 roster, but he wants to take a good look at the free agent market and draft pool.

“We are certainly open to considering those guys, but there’s a lot of work ahead of us,” Tomlin said. “The major work, obviously, starts first and foremost just understanding what our options are, what the field looks like in terms of free agency, what the draft pool looks like, and then beginning the process in terms of decision-making based on known variables.”

Kaboly, citing a team source, reports Wilson and OC Arthur Smith did not have a great relationship but were able to work through their differences to the best of their ability. Tomlin was asked about the two, saying they were “pretty good and fluid” working together.

“I thought it was pretty good and fluid,” Tomlin said. “I know they do an awesome time of spending time together and communicating formally and informally. We’re not paid by the hour in this business, and I think their willingness to work and work together is kind of a reflection of that sentiment.”

Wilson told reporters he would like to continue playing in Pittsburgh.

“Yeah, that’s the plan,” Wilson said. “Obviously, I love it here and everything else. I think they’ve known that I always wanted to be here and play here. But it’s also a process. We haven’t had those meetings yet, so we’ll have those, and we’ll go from there.”

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields started six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 60 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns.