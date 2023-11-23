Mike Vrabel Expected To Be Back As Titans’ HC In 2024

Dianna Russini of The Athletic, citing “multiple conversations with high-ranking Titans officials,” reports that Tennessee “strongly and collectively believes” they have the right head coach for the future in Mike Vrabel.

The Titans are in the midst of a disappointing 2023 season and there has been buzz about the Patriots potentially targeting Vrabel as a replacement for Bill Belichick.

Russini explains that Titans’ ownership isn’t thrilled about losing, but they like the foundation and identity that Vrabel has established in Tennessee.

Vrabel, 48, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 51-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.