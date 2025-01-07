Mike Vrabel Has Interviews Set Up With Patriots & Saints This Week

According to Mark Daniels, former Titans HC Mike Vrabel will interview with the Patriots later this week.

Nick Underhill adds Vrabel will have an interview with the Saints soon as well. He’s scheduled to speak with the Bears on Wednesday and had an interview with the Jets last Friday.

Because Vrabel isn’t employed by any teams currently, there are far fewer restrictions on his interview availability. He’s also one of the top candidates available in this year’s coaching cycle, so things could move very quickly once this week is over.

There’s significant buzz about Vrabel being the No. 1 target for the Patriots but there’s evidently a lot of interest in Vrabel and he has plenty of options.

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We’ll have more on Vrabel as the news is available.