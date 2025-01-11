Mike Vrabel “Overwhelming Favorite” For Patriots HC, Have Had Contract Talks

Ian Rapoport reports that Mike Vrabel is currently the “overwhelming favorite” to become the Patriots’ next head coach. The team has already completed an interview with him.

Tom Pelissero also said that the team has had contract talks with Vrabel’s agent, although Rapoport noted that nothing is concrete at this time.

Rapoport adds that he hasn’t spoken to anyone who believes that Vrabel won’t become the team’s next coach given his ties to the team and reported interest in the position. He also notes that if it doesn’t happen, the team remains interested in Lions OC Ben Johnson.

Vrabel, 49, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel last offseason. He spent the 2024 season as a personnel consultant with the Browns.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

We will have more on Vrabel and the Patriots as it becomes available.