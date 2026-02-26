Multiple Teams Expressing Interest In Lions’ Free Agent LB Alex Anzalone

According to Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, several teams have expressed interest in signing Lions’ impending free agent LB Alex Anzalone to a multi-year deal.

Pauline also reported during the Shrine Bowl that the odds were high for Anzalone joining the Jets under HC Aaron Glenn, who was his defensive coordinator in Detroit. Although Pauline mentions that there is still mutual interest between Anzalone and New York, the linebackers’ developing market could complicate things for the Jets.

Pauline notes that New York may have to overpay Anzalone for his services now that multiple teams are vying for him.

Anzalone, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.46 million contract and made a base salary of $809,000 in 2020.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. He then returned to the team on another one-year deal in 2021.

Anzalone signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal to remain in Detroit back in March of 2023 and is now set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, Anazlone appeared in 16 games for the Lions and recorded 95 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception, and nine pass defenses.