Mutual Interest Between Bills & DE Shaq Lawson, But No Deal Imminent

According to Jeremy Fowler, there is mutual interest between the Bills and DE Shaq Lawson in a return.

Lawson was on Twitter Wednesday morning saying he was trying to return to Buffalo, where he began his NFL career. The team could use some help at defensive end with a few pending free agents.

I am trying come back home. I miss y’all boys it been long two years https://t.co/dcQay6GBnw — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) March 9, 2022

However, Fowler adds no deal is imminent right now. Lawson was cut by the Jets in January, so he’s available to sign with any team right now even though the league year has not started.

Lawson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $10.27 million rookie contract that included $9.82 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $1.85 million in the final year of the agreement.

The Dolphins signed Lawson to a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency in 2020. He’s set to make base salaries of $7.9 million and $8.9 million in the final two years of the deal.

Miami traded Lawson to the Texans as part of the trade for LB Benardrick McKinney back in March before later reworking his contract and converting his salary into a workout bonus and adding two voidable years to the agreement.

The Texans later traded Lawson to the Jets at the start of the regular season for a sixth-round pick in 2022.

In 2021, Lawson appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 23 tackles one sack, an interception, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections.