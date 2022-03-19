Mutual Interest Between Browns & WR Will Fuller

Jordan Schultz is reporting that there’s “mutual interest” between free agent WR Will Fuller and the Browns.

There are obvious ties here, as Fuller played with new Browns QB Deshaun Watson during their time together in Houston.

Schultz adds that there are other suitors out there for Fuller, but he likes the idea of teaming back up with Watson.

Fuller, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.164 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.83 million for the 2019 season when the Texans exercised his fifth-year option in 2019.

Fuller was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins.

In 2021, Fuller appeared in two games for the Dolphins, catching four passes for 26 yards on eight targets.

We have him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.