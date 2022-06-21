Mutual Interest Between Raiders & Ndamukong Suh, Vikings Also In Picture

According to Tyler Dragon, there’s mutual interest between the Raiders and veteran DT Ndamukong Suh in a contract.

Dragon says the two sides have had multiple conversations. Suh tweeted some interest in the Raiders earlier on Tuesday.

Raiders could be fun https://t.co/WfZZbWQf9P — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) June 21, 2022

However, Josina Anderson says, per a league source, the Raiders are not currently “in pursuit” of Suh.

Dragon adds to also keep an eye on the Vikings, as they’re another team that has had multiple conversations with Suh.

The veteran acknowledged recently he wanted to keep playing but Tampa Bay is no longer an option for him after the Buccaneers signed veteran DT Akiem Hicks.

Suh, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2010. He spent five years in Detroit before signing a six-year, $114 million contract that included $60 million guaranteed with the Dolphins a few years ago.

The Dolphins designated Suh as a post-June 1 release and he would go on to sign a one-year, $14 million contract with the Rams. He signed a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2019 and returned on a one-year, $8 million deal in 2020.

Suh most recently signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Buccaneers back in March of 2021.

In 2021, Suh appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 27 tackles, six sacks, and one fumble recovery.

We have him included in our list of Top 100 Free Agents for 2022.