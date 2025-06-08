Mutual Interest Between Texans & RB Nick Chubb

Jeremy Fowler said on ESPN Sunday that there is mutual interest between the Texans and former Browns RB Nick Chubb.

“I was told that he’s hoping to sign here soon, and maybe he gets something done before a minicamp gets into a team. Four-time Pro Bowler,” Fowler said on Sunday. “The return to Cleveland’s not totally off the table, from what I’m told, but probably unlikely because of their draft plans, they drafted multiple running backs. I’m told Houston could be one to watch here. They’ve been looking at that running back market, maybe adding somebody with Joe Mixon.”

Chubb has not garnered much interest this offseason, due to the major injury he sustained during his time in Cleveland. Browns GM Andrew Berry said it’s unlikely he returns as the team drafted two running backs.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, but I would say it’s probably increasingly unlikely,” Berry said. “We do have two young guys that we like. We think Jerome plays a role. It’s basically kind of maybe seeing how the roles shake out in the running backs room.

“Look, you’re never going to rule out someone as near and dear to our heart as Nick. And I would expect him to take another step, being another year removed from the injury. But I’d say maybe a return is less likely — at least in the short term — with us right now.”

Chubb, 29, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract when Cleveland signed him to a three-year, $36 million extension back in 2021.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract last April, lowering his cap hit in 2024 from $15.85 million to $6.275 million.

In 2024, Chubb appeared in eight games for the Browns and rushed for 291 yards on 93 carries (3.1 YPC) to go along with three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.