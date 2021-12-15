Nevada QB Carson Strong Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Nevada QB Carson Strong announced on Wednesday he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thank you Nevada! The best has yet to come pic.twitter.com/wiU2ReF5te — Carson Strong (@CarsonStrong_) December 15, 2021

Strong just finished his senior season at Nevada but he had an additional year of eligibility remaining because of the pandemic. He will forego that to make the leap to the NFL.

He’s not as well known as some of the other quarterbacks in this class right now, but Strong could end up going as high as the first round come April.

During his four-year college career, Strong completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 9,379 yards (7.5 YPA), 74 touchdowns and 19 interceptions in 32 career games.