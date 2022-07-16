NFC Notes: Falcons, Giants, Panthers, Matt Corral

Falcons

When reflecting on Falcons’ fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier‘s pro day, RBs coach Michael Pitre praised the running back for asking questions and wants to see how Allgeier performs in training camp.

“His tape speaks for itself. He’s a tough, physical guy, a downhill runner who plays behind his pads. But the thing I thought was interesting about his pro day was having him do some drills he may not have been as comfortable with and seeing how he worked and prepared himself to do those drills. He asked good questions about them. It showed a guy who was serious about his craft. You can tell it’s important to him. He wants to do a really good job, and that’s everything we’ve seen since he has been here. He’s locked in. He has done a really good job learning the system and how to be a pro. For him, how he transitions once things become real (when pads go on and then when he faces live tackling) will determine how he does,” said Pitra, via Scott Bair of the team’s official site.

As for fourth-year RB Qadree Ollison, Pitre thinks he understands their system very well and is a productive pass protector.

“He’s really smart. You can tell he has been around the league for a few years. He understands protection really well. He understands this offense really well. He’s going to compete within the room to etch out a role for himself and where he’s going to fit into this offseason,” said Ollison.

Giants

Giants DB Julian Love is excited to play under new DC Wink Martindale, explaining that Martindale’s system is aggressive and allows the defense to play downhill.

“I think the biggest adjustment is that it’s pretty aggressive. It’s fun to be a DB in this system,” Love said, via Giants Wire. “We’ve enjoyed having him so far and getting to know him for sure. And now we’re going to get after it on D this year.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said it will likely be a “redshirt” season for third-round QB Matt Corral, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing as it takes the pressure off of him and allows him to take the time to grow and learn during his first season.

“The one good thing for Matt, there is a transition for him from a college offense he was into an NFL offense, especially a [Ben] McAdoo offense, where there’s a lot of verbiage,” Fitterer said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “This will allow him the chance to really learn at his own pace, learn from a couple of veterans in that room in Sam [Darnold] and Baker, and having PJ [Walker] in that room as well. And when it’s time for him to get out there and play, he can get out there and earn that job if he’s ready. But it’s going to be on him to learn and play well when he gets there. Right now, our focus is to get all of our quarterbacks up to speed so we can play good quality football at that position.”