NFC Coaching Rumors: Ben Johnson, Sam Darnold, Bears, Saints, Vikings

Bears
- SI.com’s Albert Breer named the following candidates for the Bears HC opening: Browns consultant Mike Vrabel, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, Vikings DC Brian Flores and former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll.
- NFL Media adds Lions OC Ben Johnson is expected to have some interest in the position as well after being picky the past couple of years. The report notes Vrabel, Flores and Kingsbury are also expected to be among the candidates.
Saints
- NFL Media reports the feeling in league circles is that Saints GM Mickey Loomis will lean toward someone he knows to replace former HC Dennis Allen. The list could include Lions DC Aaron Glenn, interim HC Darren Rizzi, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy and Bills OC Joe Brady.
- Rizzi said they are going to simulate a game for QB Derek Carr to see how he responds before determining if he can return. (Matthew Paras)
- Rizzi isn’t sure if C Erik McCoy will return this season after suffering an elbow injury but he won’t need surgery. (Mike Triplett)
- New Orleans fifth-round QB Spencer Rattler will remain the starter as long as Carr is out, per Rizzi. (Triplett)
- Rizzi also announced G Lucas Patrick will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. (Paras)
- Rizzi said WR Chris Olave (concussion) is considered day-to-day, per Underhill.
Vikings
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic says “it’s clear” the Vikings want QB Sam Darnold back next year.
- Russini believes using the franchise tag is a good choice because it will give Darnold similar money to what he will get on the open market while allowing them to develop QB J.J. McCarthy.
- SI.com’s Albert Breer also thinks Minnesota should use the franchise tag on Darnold to give more time to evaluate the position.
- Vikings CB Byron Murphy was fined $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) in Week 14.
