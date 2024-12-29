NFC Coaching Rumors: Mike McCarthy, Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DT Jonathan Allen is nearing his return from injury to give the team a boost on the defensive line. Washington DC Joe Whitt Jr. spoke on his excitement to get Allen back because of his ability to rush the passer from the interior.

“Oh, I’m excited. With the opportunity of getting him back, hopefully that happens,” Whitt said, via Ivan Lambert of the Commanders Wire. “He gives us just another veteran player, high pedigree player that can go in and give those quality snaps inside, that can get after the quarterback, push the pocket, be disruptive. So, we’re excited to get him back.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn thinks it will be hard for those not at practice Friday to make it back for Sunday’s game. (Ben Standig)

Quinn on facing the Falcons: "I've done the work on that before; had a chance to coach against them in Dallas. A lot of gratitude for Arthur [Blank]; he took a chance on that. Nothing past that." (John Keim)

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb continued to suit up and put up numbers despite playing through a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. Lamb admitted he was in a lot of pain but planned to keep battling through it before he was ruled out this past week.

“My shoulder is outta whack, I’m not gonna even lie to you,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. “I’m just out there battling and doing what I do. It’s not fun.”

Dallas QB Cooper Rush had great things to say about Lamb for dominating games while injured.

“He’s a warrior,” Rush said. “That guy is as tough as they come. He’s out there, moving him around, throwing it to him or handing it to him. It felt really good to get him down the field tonight. He’s been doing a lot of shorter stuff, throwing screens, yards-after-catch and tonight he showed what he can do down the field, too.”

According to NFL Media, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy , OC Brian Schottenheimer , DC Mike Zimmer and ST coordinator John Fassel are all on expiring contracts and there have been no negotiations on new contracts so far. The report points out McCarthy would also be free to explore other coaching vacancies this offseason.

, OC , DC and ST coordinator are all on expiring contracts and there have been no negotiations on new contracts so far. The report points out McCarthy would also be free to explore other coaching vacancies this offseason. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the coaching staff and roster: “I can’t tell you how proud I am of the way the coaching staff, led by Mike McCarthy, the way that the leadership on this team, and really proud of these young players. They just are growing mentally and physically by leaps and bounds, makes me think we’ve got and outstanding future ahead of us.” (Jon Machota)

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Giants haven’t decided on the futures of HC Brian Daboll or GM Joe Schoen yet and they plan to sit down after the season to figure out what went wrong.

or GM yet and they plan to sit down after the season to figure out what went wrong. Russini mentions the two are not seen as a package deal despite being hired at the same time and having contracts that align.

NFL Media reports the prevailing sense in league circles is Giants owner John Mara wants to stick to his word from October and stay the course with Schoen and Daboll.

wants to stick to his word from October and stay the course with Schoen and Daboll. However, they also report that no final decision has been made and the two men are not a package deal, in or out.