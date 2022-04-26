NFC Draft Rumors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady‘s restructure is a one-year deal with four voidable years tacked onto the end. The deal has a max value of $19.5 million and includes a no-trade and no-tag clause.
- Brady has a base salary of $1.12 million, a $13.88 million roster bonus and up to $4.5 million in incentives. He counts $13.771 million against the cap.
Falcons
- Per the Athletic’s Josh Kendall, Falcons GM Terry Fontenot left the door open to drafting a quarterback this week: “We could come out of this draft with a quarterback. We want to add to that room.”
- Fontenot said they want to keep extension talks with DT Grady Jarrett private: “We’ve been clear about how we feel about Grady… We love Grady.” (Tori McElhaney)
- He also didn’t tip the fifth-year option decisions for G Chris Lindstrom and RT Kaleb McGary. (Michael Rothstein)
Panthers
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says the Panthers are a team that’s been identified as wanting to move back if one of the top tackles isn’t available at their No. 6 pick.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson notes the Panthers like Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning in a tradeback scenario.
- Panthers GM Scott Fitterer began his pre-draft press conference by saying he and HC Matt Rhule are “aligned” heading into the draft. (Joe Person)
- Fitterer says the team has options with the No. 6 pick, including some teams he believes have expressed genuine interest in trading up and some quarterbacks who also would be worth the pick. (David Newton)
- Asked how far he’d be willing to trade back, Fitterer said: “I think the comfort level would be really in the teens.” (Bridget Condon)
- The Panthers have been up front with QB Sam Darnold that they plan to add to the quarterback room, per Fitterer: “We want to stabilize the quarterback position.” (Condon)
- There are other options for the Panthers to trade for veteran quarterbacks but Fitterer pointed out: “Why are some quarterbacks available that are out there? You have to ask yourself that.” (Person)
- Fitterer confirmed the plan is to exercise DE Brian Burns‘ fifth-year option: “And we have hopes of extending him beyond that.” (Person)
- Charles Robinson mentioned on Twitter Spaces that he could see the Panthers trading WR Robby Anderson if a team called and made them an offer: “I think if someone made an offer for Robby Anderson, Carolina would deal him.” (Panthers Wire)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!