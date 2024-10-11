NFC East Notes: Jalen Hurts, Malik Nabers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

said LB (ankle) is “close” to returning but was noncommittal for Week 6 against the Lions. (Jon Machota) Jones added LT Tyler Guyton (knee) has a “good chance” to play: “He’s got a good chance to play against Detroit.”

(knee) has a “good chance” to play: “He’s got a good chance to play against Detroit.” As for CB DaRon Bland (foot), who was designated to return on Wednesday, Jones doesn’t expect him to play this week but is “on schedule” with his recovery: “I don’t think he’ll get there this week, but he’s on schedule.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts mentioned he spent time with HC Nick Sirianni over their Week 5 bye to try and “get this thing right” after their 2-2 start.

“We’re the two leaders of the team,” Hurts said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. “I’m happy and fortunate that we were able to come together in harmony and have the same goal in mind, trying to get this thing right. I got a ton of confidence in him, a ton of confidence in what he brings and everything he’s been able to accomplish. Just continue to press on, on that. Everybody goes through different moments, everybody experiences adversity but we’ve experienced different levels of adversity together. We’re excited for what’s to come.”

Hurts called Week 5 “one of the most efficient bye weeks” of his entire career.

“I think this was probably, I’d say, one of the most efficient bye weeks I’ve been a part of in my career,” Hurts said. “Just being able to, like I said, share those moments and talk through some things and build.”

Giants

said WR hasn’t progressed through the league’s concussion protocol as of Thursday, per Dan Duggan. Duggan notes Nabers only rode an exercise bike during the open portion of New York’s practice.