NFC East Notes: Terry McLaurin, Doud Pederson, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin said he’s having the most fun of his professional career as the team eyes a playoff bid.

“I’m having the time of my career,” McLaurin said, via Commanders Wire. “I’m having a lot of fun. The cameras catch me a lot, just being in the moment and being able to let loose, like going into each and every week. Believing in the guys we have in this locker room and the way we’re coming out with some of these games, we don’t really know how it’s going to show up. But all the training we put in since the offseason started is really starting to show up in different ways. So, when you’re doing that, and you’re doing it with a group of guys you really love going to work with, it makes it really fun. And when you’re making plays, too, and helping your team win, that’s always the cherry on top.”

Eagles

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he’s given Eagles HC Nick Sirianni advice since he was a first-time head coach.

“It’s a tough business,” Pederson said, via Around The NFL. “Just to be a resource, you know, just to be somebody there. I did it for five years and I was an assistant coach there for a long time and really just to be there if he had any questions he could just ask me. It’s just a respect thing. It’s hard enough to be a head coach in this league. Any advice I could give a first-time head coach, I was going to do it.”

Pederson said he told Sirianni to keep plugging away and to block out the outside noise.

“From the outside looking in, I think he’s handled it well,” Pederson said. “My advice is you’ve just kind of got to keep going every single day, man. You’ve just got to keep your head down, plowing forward, just do your job. Get your team ready to go for another game. And you know, you can’t control anything other than that as a head coach. That’s my advice to myself and that’s my advice to him. Just continue to keep doing the job you’re doing. You’ve got to trust your ability, you’ve got to trust what you’re doing, what you’re teaching, how you’re preparing your football team and you’ve got to stick with that and I think he’s done a good job at that.” Giants Giants HC Brian Daboll said RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (concussion) is “trending in the right direction” for Week 9, but was still not cleared for contact on Thursday, per Matt Citak.

said RB (concussion) is “trending in the right direction” for Week 9, but was still not cleared for contact on Thursday, per Matt Citak. Dan Duggan notes Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) worked with trainers in Thursday’s practice.