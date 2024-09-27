NFC North Notes: Aaron Jones, Dan Campbell, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Kevin Fishbain writes Bears WR Terell Smith (hip) and DE Darrell Taylor (illness) did not practice on Wednesday.

said they are still looking for their “best five” offensive linemen and want to avoid continuously shifting things around: “We’re looking for the best five (O-linemen). We don’t want musical chairs in there. It’s early in the season. We’re looking for that.” (Brad Biggs) Bears OC Shane Waldron praised the team’s “leadership group” and the communication he’s had this week with TE Marcedes Lewis, TE Cole Kmet , WR D.J. Moore , and QB Caleb Williams this week, via Fishbain.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell was impressed by their pass coverage in Week 3’s win over the Cardinals, where Kyler Murray recorded 205 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

“Our coverage, I thought for the most part, played pretty dang good,” Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “We were in tight coverage and you have to make tight throws when you have tight coverage.”

Lions LB Jack Campbell had high praise of DC Aaron Glenn and the secondary staff for changing the “philosophy” of their defense.

“I feel like coach Glenn had a vision of bringing some of these acquisitions in this offseason and I feel like they are playing at a super high level,” Campbell said. “Also, we have a whole new secondary (coaching) staff. Just their ideas they brought in the building have been really great. I feel AG, I would say he changed his philosophy, but I feel like now that we have some tools back there, he might be calling the game a little differently.”

Jack Campbell also thinks Glenn has done well calling defensive plays and putting their defensive backs in good positions.

“I feel like those guys (in the secondary) have done a fantastic job and AG has done a fantastic job calling the game,” Campbell said. “I just feel like he’s putting the guys in the secondary in positions … I feel like we’re playing more man in the back end. I feel like that’s what those guys want. They want to go up and challenge.”

Vikings

Vikings RB Aaron Jones makes his return to Lambeau Field in Week 4 after departing from the Packers as a free agent last offseason. He’s eager to score a touchdown and make another “Lambeau Leap” into the stands.

“I’m definitely leaping up there,” Jones said, via NFL.com. “Of course. If you’re not thinking about the end zone, you’re thinking about the wrong thing.”

Jones feels returning to Green Bay is a “full-circle moment” for his career.

“I’m definitely excited to go back, that’s where it all started for me,” Jones said. “Just a moment of gratitude, a full-circle moment.”