NFC North Notes: Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams will be on his second offensive coordinator during his rookie season as the team opted to part ways with OC Shane Waldron.

“I obviously saw what happened,” Williams said, via Around The NFL. “It’s tough just because you work months and kind of knew Shane (Waldron) before being drafted here because all of the process and stuff. Just trying to build that relationship and then the guy you’ve been trying to get on the same page with isn’t here anymore. So, now you kind of have to adjust and adjust fast because we are in divisional play and playing the Packers this week.”

Williams didn’t have a comment about the direction of the offense after Waldron’s firing.

“I don’t get to choose decisions, nor do I get to choose whether decisions are good, bad, or indifferent,” Williams said. “My job is to listen, and from there, go do my job.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says there’s a feeling around the league the Bears will be looking for a QB-centric head coach this offseason to replace current HC Matt Eberflus and get more out of Williams.

He adds the feeling around the league is Williams looks rattled and tentative like he's trying too hard to avoid mistakes, and his fundamentals have lapsed. One AFC executive said: "Can't hold onto the ball in this league, and you can't run around like he does, either."

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff tossed five interceptions in Week 10’s win over the Texans. When asked if he has any concerns about Goff’s performance, HC Dan Campbell responded he felt the quarterback played a “pretty good game.”

“None,” Campbell said, via Will Burchfield of Audacy. “Everybody’s going to think we’re crazy, you’re going to think I’m crazy. I’m telling you, he didn’t play a bad game. He played a pretty good game.”

Campbell points out that Goff is executing “exactly” how they want him to, but some passes are getting batted.

“He’s going where we’re telling him to go with the ball and he’s putting it where we’re telling him to put it, and then there’s a couple of these that get batted. … He’s doing exactly what we’re asking him to do, so I’m not worried at all,” Campbell said.

Goff mentioned how each interception had different circumstances and doesn’t think any of them were “bad plays.”

“Yeah, it wasn’t our best first half,” Goff said. “But it wasn’t like there were bad plays on every snap. The first one was a tipped ball, the second one was really a fumble that went forward, and third one’s a Hail Mary, it’s crappy but you deal with it.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Lions DC Aaron Glenn is generating more buzz and momentum as a head coaching candidate in league circles than in previous years. He’s got obvious ties to the Saints but Fowler says his market could be broader.

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said RB MarShawn Lloyd is dealing with a leg injury but is confident about his availability going forward: “I don’t think it’s a hamstring. We got it scanned. It’s something else going on but we feel confident. He looked good out there today at practice.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

said RB is dealing with a leg injury but is confident about his availability going forward: “I don’t think it’s a hamstring. We got it scanned. It’s something else going on but we feel confident. He looked good out there today at practice.” (Wes Hodkiewicz) LaFleur suggested they will keep an open roster spot for Lloyd, per Hodkiewicz.