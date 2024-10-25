NFC North Notes: Jameson Williams, Jordan Love, Robert Saleh, Lions, Packers

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell reiterated that the team still trusts and has a spot for WR Jameson Williams after his recent PED suspension.

“Here’s what I can tell you is I trust this kid. I trust him,” Campbell said, via David Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And unfortunately, you got to pay for your sins and if something happens and if this comes down, so be it. But I know this, we’ve dangled a rope down on the way up, we can’t wait for anybody, and over a year ago he started climbing his way up and he got to us and maybe he lost his grip, but he’ll climb back up again. That rope’s still there, it’s tied to us and he’ll be just fine. But he’s part of this team and I trust him.”

Packers

Packers LG Jon Runyan Jr. doesn’t expect any changes to their offensive line in Week 8. (Jordan Raanan)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur mentioned they've brought in former Jets HC Robert Saleh to a limited role in helping review their offense. (Tom Silverstein)

mentioned they’ve brought in former Jets HC to a limited role in helping review their offense. (Tom Silverstein) LaFleur added Saleh is helping out through Thursday this week and could join again this season: “It’s a good opportunity for him to help us.” (Silverstein)

Packers C Josh Myers had high praise for QB Jordan Love following his Week 7 return and was impressed by a lot of his passes.

“There are tons of unbelievable plays that happen every Sunday that wouldn’t happen otherwise for sure,” Myers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “It’s unbelievable to sit there in the pocket and get to see some of these throws, and the way they land from my point of view is unbelievable.”

Love wants to clean up some things after recording two interceptions against the Texans and is focused on having “100 percent ball security.”

“I think, obviously, the interceptions are something I want to clean up and definitely improve on, being able to be clean with the ball,” Love added. “I think the big focus for us is to go a game on offense and have 100 percent ball security. That’s definitely a big takeaway. There’s always different reasons for interceptions, whether it’s a bad read, a poorly thrown ball, things like that. There’s so many different ways things happen. For me, definitely something I want to focus on moving forward.”

Love knows you have to take risks as a quarterback and fit the ball into tight windows.

“It’s the NFL, there’s not always going to be wide-open guys,” Love said. “It’s going to be tight windows, you’ve got to fit the ball in there sometimes, and I’m going to keep playing. Learn and grow from the mistakes, the interceptions, and just keep playing, keep moving on. That’s not going to ever limit me. I’ve got to keep going out there and being the best player I can for my team.”