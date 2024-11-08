NFC North Notes: Tyrique Stevenson, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

After his viral taunting before the Hail Mary in their Week 8 loss, Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson played against the Cardinals but didn’t start. Chicago HC Matt Eberflus felt Stevenson had a good day after his punishment.

“Like I’ve said before, we’ve made decisions for Tyrique,” Eberflus said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “You guys saw that he didn’t start, and that’s where it is. Tyrique, like I said on Friday, had a really good week of practice. He played well today, had a good pass breakup, had some nice tackles, so he put his best foot forward. His teammates, his coaches and all of us in that circle have his back and that’s where it is.”

Stevenson admitted he was hurt by the decision but aimed to prove he was a team player to the locker room and coaching staff.

“Honestly, probably [my] feelings were a little hurt,” Stevenson added. “Feeling disappointed, but the decision was made. I can’t go against the decisions. I’m here to be a team player, be great guy for this team, and that’s what I stood out to do this week.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst credited offseason additions DB Xavier McKinney and RB Josh Jacobs for quickly changing the team’s culture.

“Credit to those guys for being able to contribute like they have so quickly,” Gutekunst said, via the team’s website. “For me, it’s not only the production that they’ve put out there for us but just also how they fit into the locker room as leaders. I think that they’ve really helped continue to strengthen our culture.”

Jacobs has been a bell-cow back for the team, contributing in the running and passing game with little depth behind him.

“He’s the same guy every day in his approach, how he approaches practice, how locked in he is, what kind of teammate he is,” HC Matt LaFleur said. “Then you watch his play style, I think we all can agree that he plays the game the right way. He runs with a mentality. He’s a tough guy to bring down, and he’s done a great job in both the run game and the pass game. … I can’t say enough great things about him.”

Vikings