NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Seahawks

49ers

Matt Barrows of The Athletic believes 49ers C Jake Brendel could replace C Alex Mack , as he is a favorite of OL coach Chris Foerster .

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus told reporters that he isn’t afraid to put his younger players in the game this season and wants to put them in a position to thrive.

“We’re not afraid to put young guys in there and let them go and let them play,” Eberflus said, via BearsWire.com. “If you look back at our system, we have played young players fast, and they have played very well. That’s what the system does. It’s a system where we rely on techniques and fundamentals and the coach/player relationship, and that’s important to us. It’s a partnership, and we’ve been able to do that.”

Seahawks

Seahawks TE Noah Fant believes that he found himself in a very favorable situation in Seattle.

“I like the way we get passing concepts down the field,” Fant said, via Seahawks Wire. “The run game, obviously it’s going to be all built off the run game, which is a huge part of the game. Obviously, the play-action is going to be huge. So it’s a very balanced offense, which I like, and it’s very favorable to the tight end. So it’s nice.”

Fant believes the ability to move all over the offensive formation and create plays off of the run game will help him create mismatches in the passing game.

“Like I was saying before, it’s definitely an offense that’s favorable to the tight end, making life a little bit easier, making sure you know where you fit conceptually,” Fant explained. “Like I said, being able to move around within the offense. That’s where it kind of gets a little bit touchy is like you have to know what you’re doing. You have to know conceptually of what’s going on. But once you get that down, the options are endless of what you can do, which is exactly what I want to be in.”