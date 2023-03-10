NFC Notes: 49ers, Brock Purdy, Rams, Seahawks, Geno Smith

49ers

The San Francisco 49ers announced QB Brock Purdy underwent successful elbow surgery on Friday and he is expected to resume throwing in three months.

“Quarterback Brock Purdy underwent successful surgery with renowned specialist Dr. Keith Meister this morning. Meister conducted an internal brace repair to Purdy’s right elbow. Purdy is anticipated to start a throwing progression program in three months.”

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami asked around to see if the 49ers would be interested in making a run at Ravens QB Lamar Jackson . While he wasn’t shot down, he notes a ton of things would have to come together.

. While he wasn’t shot down, he notes a ton of things would have to come together. First, QB Brock Purdy ‘s elbow injury would have to be worse than expected. Second, the Ravens would have to be interested in 49ers QB Trey Lance as a part of the compensation, and they’d have to be pessimistic about the chances of keeping Jackson.

‘s elbow injury would have to be worse than expected. Second, the Ravens would have to be interested in 49ers QB as a part of the compensation, and they’d have to be pessimistic about the chances of keeping Jackson. Finally, Kawakami adds Jackson would have to be willing to compromise a little on his asking price to fit into San Francisco’s financial picture.

He adds the 49ers are expected to pursue some kind of veteran quarterback insurance and their choice will reveal a lot about how they really feel about Lance and Purdy.

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead believes HC Sean McVay is committed to the team long-term: “I don’t think you’re gonna see Sean each year determine whether he wants to coach. He spent some time this year and figured that out.” (Greg Beacham)

believes HC is committed to the team long-term: “I don’t think you’re gonna see Sean each year determine whether he wants to coach. He spent some time this year and figured that out.” (Greg Beacham) Snead wouldn’t say whether or not the team is planning on trading CB Jalen Ramsey or WR Allen Robinson or if they’d be on the roster next week: “I’m going to keep the specifics of those in-house because time will tell. I know we’ve communicated with a lot of our players, those included.” (Gary Klein)

or WR or if they’d be on the roster next week: “I’m going to keep the specifics of those in-house because time will tell. I know we’ve communicated with a lot of our players, those included.” (Gary Klein) Aaron Wilson reports Purdue CB Cory Trice had a private meeting with the Rams.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith said he is fine with the organization selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft and would help a rookie adjust to their locker room.

“I love to compete, so I’ll compete with anybody, but I’m also going to help them out as much as I can, the same as we did with Drew (Lock),” Smith said, via SeahawksWire. “Our QB room is so tight-knit and we’re all so connected that we act as one. So whether it’s a young guy or someone else, I want to help that player just like any other player on our team, be the best that he can be.”

Smith considers himself to be a leader and is always open to helping players improve.

“Because that’s my job as a leader, and that’s who I am at heart,” Smith said. “You know, I’m never going to withhold information. I’m always going to try and help guys get better. And so that’s what I want to do, and if that happens then that’s the guy I’ll be.”