NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Jalen Ramsey, Rams, Seahawks

49ers NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco points out 49ers QB Trey Lance would count an additional $10 million against the cap if San Francisco traded him this offseason, which is among a number of reasons the team won’t deal him away. Cardinals New Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort spoke about the team having the third overall draft pick and mentioned that the team would be willing to accept trade calls.

“I hope we don’t pick third overall again,” Ossenfort said via AZCardinals.com. “The benefit is we are going to be able to pick a premium player and have them play on our team. The other benefit is that there could be (trade) calls for that pick. Every step of the way we are going to do what’s best for the team. If we get a chance to drop back and pick up additional picks to help the team, we’re going to entertain that.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the buzz around Steelers LB coach Brian Flores as a viable head coaching candidate for the Cardinals is real, and he, DC Vance Joseph and 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will all get the chance to win the job.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer has heard Indianapolis’ interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris went really well and two potential assistants Morris could bring with him as coordinator candidates are Rams DL coach Eric Henderson and QB coach Zac Robinson .

‘s contract recently which would appeal to a team interested in trading for him. She says the possibility of the Rams trading Ramsey is worth watching. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post is much more definitive, saying it’s a matter of “when” not “if” Ramsey is traded, and the GMs he’s talked to don’t think the Rams will get nearly as much for Ramsey as some fans might expect.

Former Colts HC Frank Reich was a name that circulated as a possibility for the Rams when there were doubts about HC Sean McVay returning. He remains a candidate for the team’s opening at offensive coordinator. (Rodrigue)

was a name that circulated as a possibility for the Rams when there were doubts about HC returning. He remains a candidate for the team’s opening at offensive coordinator. (Rodrigue) There’s a belief in some league circles the Rams want to get ahead of potentially losing McVay next year and will make a hard push to secure Reich as an internal candidate on staff. (La Canfora)

However, former Jets OC Mike LaFleur is more generally seen as the frontrunner, with Browns OL coach Bill Callahan a dark horse candidate McVay loves who could be ahead of Reich. (Albert Breer)

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll noted when speaking with reporters that he and GM John Schneider are very excited about the upcoming draft with the picks they acquired in the trade with the Broncos involving QB Russell Wilson.

“I’m pretty fired up about it, really,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “I know John is too. The first four picks, that’s an enormous opportunity for us, so we’ll see what we can make of that. It’s very positive.”