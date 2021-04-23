NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Lions

49ers

49ers’ new RB Wayne Gallman’s one-year, $990,000 deal includes $137,500 guaranteed and is a veteran salary benefit contract. (Dan Duggan)

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Steve Keim is okay with the fact that the team doesn’t have a third or fourth-round pick in the draft, as he turned those picks into WR DeAndre Hopkins and C Rodney Hudson.

“Well, we have Rodney Hudson and DeAndre Hopkins,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “I don’t know if any of you guys have graded those picks, but I feel very, very good about those,”

Keim spoke in-depth about the Cardinals’ draft position and what they could be looking to do on draft night.

“Where we’re sitting I think it would be more likely to trade back than to trade up,” Keim said. “As far as trading back and accumulating more picks, (the draft) is no different than a lottery ticket. The more you have, the better chance you have to hit.”

Keim also added that Arizona would be aggressive, especially if players the team likes are still available.

“Yeah, I think if you look at our history it will tell you that, depending on the way the board falls, we’ll be aggressive one way or the other whether it’s to move up, move back, depending on how it plays itself out,” Keim said, via Bob McManaman of AZCentral.com. “There are a number of factors that do go into it … not only the medical but the quality of the players that are left in the back part of those rounds. With some of those guys going back to college, you have to wonder when you’re hitting the sixth and seventh rounds the type of quality that will be there. There’s a number of factors that play into it and we’ll certainly take a run at being aggressive if we need to come up.”

One uncertainty the team has this offseason is whether or not future Hall of Fame WR Larry Fitzgerald will be returning next season. The Cardinals could end up drafting a wide receiver in the event that Fitzgerald does decide to move on from football.

“No matter what Larry decides it does not affect our draft plans,” Keim said. “To me you can’t have enough good players at one position. Larry Fitzgerald is a great one. You wouldn’t say no to him either.”

According to Jason La Canfora, the Cardinals were all over the corner market. However, should either of the top corners be available to Arizona, he continues to hear Tulsa LB Zaven Collins is very high on their board.

Lions

Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey had a pre-draft meeting with the Lions. Edholm notes that Ramsey could be a “late-round pick.” (Eric Edholm)

According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Lions are likely out of the quarterback discussion at No. 7 overall and have shown a willingness to trade down.