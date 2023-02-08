NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that.

to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward , who was moved to nickel corner in 2022 and played the position well, wants to remain at safety because it’s valued more by teams. That might mean signing elsewhere as well.

, who was moved to nickel corner in 2022 and played the position well, wants to remain at safety because it’s valued more by teams. That might mean signing elsewhere as well. Other pending 49ers free agents who could have a healthy market include DE Charles Omenihu , LB Azeez Al-Shaair, and S Tarvarius Moore .

, LB and S . 49ers CB Emmanuel Moseley and C Jake Brendel top the list of players San Francisco would like to keep, per Barrows.

Cardinals

Regarding Brian Flores ‘ decision to withdraw from the Cardinals’ head-coaching search, Aaron Wilson reports that several league sources have emphasized how many potential head-coaching jobs will be open in 2024 and that this was a consideration for Flores.

‘ decision to withdraw from the Cardinals’ head-coaching search, Aaron Wilson reports that Cardinals CB coach Marcus Roberson is signing with the Saints. (Mike Jurecki)

is signing with the Saints. (Mike Jurecki) Aaron Wilson reports that the Packers are expected to hire Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams.

Rams

New Rams OC Mike LaFleur says that he is excited to work with QB Matthew Stafford this season.

“Matthew, even in his time in Detroit, you’d be in awe at a lot of the stuff that he can accomplish on that field. And even when he was in Detroit, just knowing what his teammates and the coaches felt about that guy,” LaFleur said. “So, it’s going to be fun. I know a lot of times, coaches can teach players a lot of things. But, in more instances, players can teach coaches a lot of things, too. So, I’m excited to get working with him, learn from him, and whatever I can provide for him, I’m going to do. And I can’t wait to start building that relationship with him.”