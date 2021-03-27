NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Ian Rapoport says that the 49ers have no plans to trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo following their move up to the No. 3 overall draft pick.

Rapoport adds that as he understands it, the team will move forward into 2021 with Garoppolo as their starter and could possibly end up moving him next season once they have established their quarterback of the future.

Chris Mortensen believes that due to similarities to Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins, 49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan may favor Crimson Tide QB Mac Jones over North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

BYU WR Dax Milne said he’s spoken to the 49ers so far this offseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)

49ers S Jaquiski Tartt's one-year, $1.127 million extension includes a $137,500 signing bonus and $850,000 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

49ers CB K'Waun Williams' one-year, $2.377 million extension includes a $137,500 signing bonus and $1.12 million of his $2.24 million base salary is guaranteed. It is a four-year qualifying contract (Aaron Wilson)

49ers CB Jason Verrett's one-year, $5.5 million deal includes a $2 million signing bonus, a guaranteed base salary of $2.5 million, he can earn up to $1 million in per-game bonuses and another $1 million in playing time, interceptions, and Pro Bowl incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Cardinals

With former starting RB Kenyan Drake off to Vegas, Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds is alone on top of the depth chart for the time being. Edmonds has flashed talent in his opportunities as a spot starter and rotational player the past few seasons. Cardinals GM Steve Keim didn’t rule out Arizona from adding competition for the starting job or touches but added they are big believers in what Edmonds could do with a larger role.

“Chase having this opportunity is going to be huge for him,” Keim said via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “I think he’s shown the ability to be an excellent back in this league with his quickness and his run style. Again, we’ll continue to monitor those positions throughout the spring.”

Cardinals TE Darrell Daniels ‘ one-year, $1.127 million extension includes a $137,500 signing bonus and $425,000 of his $990,000 base salary is guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Cardinals P Andy Lee's one-year, $1.5 million deal includes $650,000 guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

Seahawks

Seahawks DE Benson Mayowa‘s two-year, $7.62 million deal includes two additional years that void automatically. He receives a $3 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1.1 million for 2021, and a non-guaranteed $2.5 million in 2022. He can also earn a $1 million sacks escalator in 2022, and annually receive $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)