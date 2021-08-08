NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers’ WR Mohamed Sanu is back for a second stint with the team and HC Kyle Shanahan believes that Sanu is in better shape this time around.

“Sanu told us he was good to go and we believed him,” Shanahan said, via the Associated Press. “And we got him here in OTAs and we could see it. I think you ask our players and anybody who’s watched him here, it looks like the guy I remember, and not the guy that we had for that week and a half or whatever it was.”

Sanu himself said that he is feeling more healthy this time around and isn’t worried about the past.

“I just love the team and organization,” Sanu said. “I knew it wasn’t anything personal and I knew how everything was planned out. I wasn’t at my best, still coming off that ankle injury, getting all the way back to myself.”

Cardinals

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals worked out DT Darius Kilgo and WR Amara Darboh .

and WR . Run-game coordinator and OL coach Sean Kugler said OL Josh Miles has been the team’s most improved lineman and OL Josh Jones will play RG in the first preseason game. (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue expects Rams OLB Justin Hollins to start across from Leonard Floyd , with Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Terrell Lewis working into the rotation.

to start across from , with and working into the rotation. Rodrigue adds the Rams will have a plan to manage Lewis’ reps to ensure he can stay healthy and manage his knee.