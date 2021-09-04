NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Regarding rookie QB Trey Lance‘s finger injury, HC Kyle Shanahan explained that they want to take things slow with the injury to ensure he heals properly.

“Anytime you’ve got a small chip, it could linger,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWire.com. “I hope it doesn’t. I’m hoping he’s back there next Monday. That’s the goal. He seems positive about it. And we have to be smart with it too. Sometimes when it’s a real little thing like that, it’s hard to believe it’s still hurt, but we have to make sure that he doesn’t go out there and have a setback right away on it too.”

“Mainly listen,” Shanahan said. “He can do everything physically, but we’re not going to put him in there taking snaps or doing handoffs or anything that would have someone hit his finger. So, he couldn’t do anything with anyone out there, but he’s on the side and doing footwork stuff, things like that, but nothing with a ball or with other people yet.”

Dan Graziano of ESPN says not to be surprised if the 49ers actually do decide to rotate quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance early on in the season.

Cardinals

Dan Graziano reports that Cardinals LB Chandler Jones has been “all-in” according to people who’ve spoken with him, despite the fact that the team has stood firm on their decision not to trade him or give him an extension.

has been “all-in” according to people who’ve spoken with him, despite the fact that the team has stood firm on their decision not to trade him or give him an extension. Graziano adds that he would not be surprised to see Jones lead the league in sacks, as he is in a position to dominate playing with DE J.J. Watt .

. Dana Scott of AZCentral.com says that WR Andy Isabella‘s speed was his saving grace on the final 53-man roster after he spent 15 days on the COVID-19 list during the preseason.

