NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reports 49ers QB Trey Lance doesn’t have a splint on his right index finger anymore.

. (NFLTR) 49ers released CB Dontae Johnson.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said he isn’t sure if WR Rondale Moore will be part of the return game: “Not yet, we’re still working through that part of it to see whatever role he’s gonna have offensively and then take it from there.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

For the second time in as many seasons, the Rams brought in a new defensive coordinator during the offseason, with Raheem Morris taking over for Brandon Staley after he was so successful in his first year in charge that he earned a head coaching job. Rams HC Sean McVay says they hired Morris to run the same overall system as Staley but he obviously will have his own input on things.

“There are different ways that we will still kind of keep foundational principles (same as) last year, but Raheem has got his imprint on this and then you always evolve,” McVay said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “We’re not naïve to the fact that everybody is studying what we did defensively because of the success that our guys had last year … You see Vic Fangio … Brandon learned from him and put his own spin on some things, and now Raheem will really be able to do the same things.”

McVay mentioned Rams DT A’Shawn Robinson is “on track” to play in Week 1 against the Bears. (Lindsey Thiry)