NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk called QB Jimmy Garoppolo the unquestioned leader of the team. “We’re going to go as far as Jimmy takes us. He does such a good job being that leader. So good at commanding that huddle, getting us fired up but keeping us calm and directing the offense.” (Cam Inman)
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said sixth-round S Talanoa Hufanga will be monitored with a knee sprain. (Nick Wagoner)
- Shanahan added LB Azeez Al-Shaair and sixth-round RB Elijah Mitchell are game-time decisions. (Wagoner)
- Shanahan mentioned CB Emmanuel Moseley won’t return before Week 18. (Eric Branch)
- Shanahan said he doesn’t expect S Tarvarius Moore to return this year. Moore tore his Achilles during OTAs. (Matt Maiocco)
Cardinals
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said the Lions out-coached and out-played them on Sunday.
“Obviously pissed to come out, play like that. That’s not who we want to be or what we want to be. But I’ve got to tip my hat to Detroit. I thought they had a tremendous plan. They out-coached us and out-played us. We got to be better,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk.
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said the team isn’t worried about fading like last year: “No, not at all. Not at all. Not at all…This isn’t nowhere near where we were last year — and we’re not going to allow it to be so.” (Josh Weinfuss)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay expects seventh-round RB Jake Funk to return on Tuesday despite what had previously been reported as a season-ending hamstring injury. (Greg Beachum)
- Rams activated CB Jalen Ramsey, DB Grant Haley, G Bobby Evans, DB Robert Rochell, OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr and LB Troy Reeder from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)
- Rams designated RB Jake Funk to return from injured reserve.
- Rams elevated DB Kareem Orr and DB Damarious Randall to their active roster.
- Rams elevated WR Landen Akers to their active roster.
