NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said the Lions out-coached and out-played them on Sunday.

“Obviously pissed to come out, play like that. That’s not who we want to be or what we want to be. But I’ve got to tip my hat to Detroit. I thought they had a tremendous plan. They out-coached us and out-played us. We got to be better,” Kingsbury said, via Pro Football Talk.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said the team isn’t worried about fading like last year: “No, not at all. Not at all. Not at all…This isn’t nowhere near where we were last year — and we’re not going to allow it to be so.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams HC Sean McVay expects seventh-round RB Jake Funk to return on Tuesday despite what had previously been reported as a season-ending hamstring injury. (Greg Beachum)

Rams HC Sean McVay expects seventh-round RB Jake Funk to return on Tuesday despite what had previously been reported as a season-ending hamstring injury. (Greg Beachum)
Rams activated CB Jalen Ramsey, DB Grant Haley, G Bobby Evans, DB Robert Rochell, OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr and LB Troy Reeder from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Rams designated RB Jake Funk to return from injured reserve.

Rams elevated DB Kareem Orr and DB Damarious Randall to their active roster.

and DB to their active roster. Rams elevated WR Landen Akers to their active roster.