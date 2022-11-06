NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch was not willing to rule out the team adding veteran free agent WR Odell Beckham if the opportunity presented itself.

“Look, we never say no,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re always looking to get better. And it’s a rarity when you have a player of that ilk and some other names out there that still might be available. And we always will look.”

Cardinals

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph spoke about the additions of LB Kamu Grugier-Hill and DT Trysten Hill, noting that Grugier-Hill will start off working with the special teams unit.

“Right now he’s covering kicks,” Joseph said, via CardinalsWire.com. “Obviously, he’s going to be a backup for us. He’s played a bunch of football, especially on third down. So we’ll see, moving forward, how he fits, but he’s definitely engaged. He’s intelligent. He’s played good ball in the past and he wanted to be here. He’s a good fit for us.”

Joseph noted that he was still unsure about Hill’s fit with the team at this point but is happy to have the added depth on the defensive line.

“The player on tape was good for us,” Joseph said. “We inquired about him and couldn’t get it done. But to have him is a good thing for us. He’s a guy that is quick. He plays the nose and the shade and can rush the passer. He is eager to play and his tape is good.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford apologized for not targeting WR Van Jefferson more in his season debut.

“Yeah, definitely. He did a really nice job of executing things that we asked him to execute. I figured that was going to be coming, that he didn’t get a target. I’ll do my best to get him one,” Stafford said, via Rams Wire. “I’m sorry about that, but it’s kind of just how the game went and I did think when he was out there, he looked really good. He was moving great. All the confidence in the world for him as he’s coming back.”

Rams WR Allen Robinson was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct related to taunting in Week 8. (Ian Rapoport)