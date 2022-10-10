NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Matthew Stafford, Seahawks

49ers

49ers Kyle Shanahan says DE Nick Bosa is experiencing tightness in his groin and will undergo further testing. ( HCsays DEis experiencing tightness in his groin and will undergo further testing. ( Nick Wagoner

Cardinals

Cardinals G Will Hernandez was not fined despite being ejected for contacting an official in Week 4. (Tom Pelissero)

Rams

The Rams are struggling right now and while Matthew Stafford hasn’t played his best, HC Sean McVay stressed that they need to do more to help him out.

“I love Matthew Stafford,” McVay said via ESPN. “He is competing and doing everything in his power for this team. He needs some help. We’ve got to be able to help him.”

“I think he’s doing everything he can. I think he needs more help. Guys got to play better around him. We’ve got to be able to help him be able to give himself a chance to sit on his back foot, just past even a hitch on some things. But, [I] love Matthew Stafford. I’ll ride with that guy to the end of time. And he’s continuing to do everything in his power to try to help our team move the football, score points and we’ve got to be able to help him out more.”

The Rams’ offensive line is hurting right now and McVay knows they’ve got to figure things out.

“I don’t know if I have that answer right now,” McVay said. “But we’ve got to be able to figure it out, whether it’s guys that are playing right now or whether we need to figure out some other options. But it’s not good enough and it’s not exclusive to one player, to one position. But there are some things that consistently are glaring issues for us that are preventing us a chance to be able to operate at a level that you guys have seen from us.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was heartbroken over the severe ankle injury suffered by RB Rashaad Penny : “Fell in love with the fact that he emerged and showed us the great player that he is and what he can mean to the game and our team and all that.” (Curtis Crabtree)

was heartbroken over the severe ankle injury suffered by RB : “Fell in love with the fact that he emerged and showed us the great player that he is and what he can mean to the game and our team and all that.” (Curtis Crabtree) Carroll added DT Al Woods ‘ knee flared up on him and that the team was resting G Gabe Jackson , adding: “I didn’t hear about him having any injury.” (Curtis Crabtree)

‘ knee flared up on him and that the team was resting G , adding: “I didn’t hear about him having any injury.” (Curtis Crabtree) Carroll on QB Geno Smith‘s hot start to the season and whether he’s playing himself into the team’s long-term plans: “There’s no doubt. He’s doing it. He’s doing everything we could ask of him right now.” (Brady Henderson)