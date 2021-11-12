NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Odell Beckham Jr

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that they will continue to have certain packages for rookie QB Trey Lance.

“Every time he’s up, there’ll be packages for him and he’ll always be an option to play,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the Mercury News.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo responded that he’s “in a groove” when asked if not rotating out for Lance has been beneficial towards his production.

“Every week, if Trey comes in or he doesn’t come in, it really doesn’t change what I’m doing out there,” Garoppolo said. “But, yeah, you could say we’re in a groove.”

In the end, Garoppolo thinks the 49ers’ passing game as “a lot of room for improvement.”

“There’s a lot of room for improvement with us. We have some things that we could shore up just in the past game, especially just with crisper, getting onto the details and things like that. I think it will make us that much better.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said he was glad to have QB Kyler Murray (ankle) back at practice on Friday but added that he’s still a “game-day decision.”

Kingsbury added that Murray gives them the best opportunity to win in Week 10 against the Panthers: “You got to try to win every game you have an opportunity to win. So, if he is ready to go, he’ll play.” (Josh Weinfuss)

Kingsbury said WRs DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and Rondale Moore (concussion) are also game-day decisions.

Jordan Schultz reports that Odell Beckham spoke with several Rams players, including LB Von Miller who was happy with the way the team aggressively pursued him via a trade with the Broncos.

Schultz also reports that the Rams weren't necessarily on Beckham's radar until he received a call from HC Sean McVay, who told the veteran how the team would utilize his skillset.

Dianna Russini reports that one Rams’ source told her the following about the team adding Beckham: “We felt we needed to add one more piece to our WR group—but they’re always on the field. This will give us the ability to rotate 4 guys for 3 spots in our base 11 person look.”

Russini was also told that the Rams came in late with an offer on Beckham, who could not pass up the chance to play with QB Matthew Stafford on a talented team.

on a talented team. Rams GM Les Snead said that Beckham didn’t want to sign with Los Angeles until me spoke with the team’s receivers: “He did not want to come to the Rams until he chatted with our wide receiver group, until he, lets call it….really get their blessing. Are ya’ll good with me coming to be a part of this 2021 journey? That was the neat part of, let’s call it, his vetting process.” (Gary Klein)

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, Rams’ C Coleman Shelton took the reps for C Brian Allen, as the team is unlikely to move G Austin Corbett inside if Allen is unable to play on Sunday.