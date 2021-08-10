NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters QB Josh Rosen has regressed after a solid start to training camp.

“I think he started off real well,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think he’s taken a couple of steps back the last few practices. You know, it was unfortunate on [interception during Sunday’s practice]. We were supposed to go to someone and we had a busted route, so then it kind of fell apart and he tried to overcompensate and he made a bad situation worse.”

Shanahan mentioned DE Nick Bosa is on track to play Week 1 following a torn ACL that limited him to two games in 2020: “I believe so. That’s been the plan all along. There’s been no setbacks. He’s doing great right now.” (Adam Schefter)

is on track to play Week 1 following a torn ACL that limited him to two games in 2020: “I believe so. That’s been the plan all along. There’s been no setbacks. He’s doing great right now.” (Adam Schefter) Shanahan mentioned there is “not a lot of time left” for WR Jalen Hurd to prove he belongs on the team. He missed another practice with a knee injury Tuesday. (Cam Inman)

to prove he belongs on the team. He missed another practice with a knee injury Tuesday. (Cam Inman) Shanahan told reporters S Tony Jefferson has a groin/hamstring injury, while S Jaquiski Tartt still has a toe injury and isn’t close to coming off the PUP list. (Matt Barrows)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said he hopes QB Kyler Murray gets a contract as big as QB Josh Allen‘s.

“I hope we get the opportunity to do that because that means he’ll have a phenomenal year just like Josh did last year and emerges as one of the top players in the league,” Kingsbury said, via Cards Wire. “At that position, you’re willing to do whatever you can to keep that.”

Rams

After spending the spring talking up a position switch from G Austin Corbett as their solution at center, the Rams abruptly pivoted this week back to veteran C Brian Allen with the first-team. Allen was the starter for nine games in 2019 before an injury basically wiped out his 2020 season. Now that the team has seen him back in action, it appears he’s the new frontrunner to start with Corbett going back to guard.

“He’s doing a great job, and he’s played really well,” Rams HC Sean McVay said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “We’re still in the middle of evaluating what it looks like to figure out that best combination of those five guys up front. The way that Brian has played consistently throughout camp — like we’ve said, we know that Austin Corbett can be a really good right guard. … It’s really a reflection of how well Brian has played, and we’re going to continue to evaluate that.”

McVay added Corbett “is a going to be a guy who’s going to be on the field for us. It’s just a matter of whether it’s going to be at center or right guard.” So far Bobby Evans has been the starter at right guard for the Rams.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said the team is trying to find common ground with LT Duane Brown, who wants a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his current deal. “We’re working at it…” Carroll said, via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero. “Duane is really an important player for us on the offensive side of the ball. And we know how to work with him and make sure he’s ready to play. He’s making a statement right now. We’re working with him. He’s going through walkthroughs and all, so we know he’ll be ready to play. He would not be practicing a lot at this time (anyway), so we’ll try to work our way through it and make sure we can put this thing together.” Seahawks QB Russell Wilson emphasized the importance of the team getting Brown back on the field. “Not having Duane Brown out there is a pretty significant deal because I think he’s one of the best left tackles in the game, there’s no arguing it,” Wilson said, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I think he’s as good as it gets. There’s nobody more athletic, more talented than he is. Age is just a number. He looks like he’s 28-30 out there. He’s really exceptional. So smart and physical, understands the game, and I think people fear him, to be honest with you, when they’re rushing him and playing against him. “So we definitely want to be able to get him back out there. We’ve got to figure that out because we need Duane Brown.”