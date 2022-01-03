NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan assessed the performance of first-round QB Trey Lance : “I think he did some real good things. Other than the bad interception, he protected the ball real well.” (Matt Maiocco)

assessed the performance of first-round QB : “I think he did some real good things. Other than the bad interception, he protected the ball real well.” (Matt Maiocco) Shanahan noted that CB Josh Norman is not hurt, the team just opted to use CB Dontae Johnson after Norman was flagged for pass interference. 49ers LT Trent Williams also has an elbow sprain. (Matt Barrows)

is not hurt, the team just opted to use CB after Norman was flagged for pass interference. 49ers LT also has an elbow sprain. (Matt Barrows) Shanahan said if QB Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy against the Rams, he will get the start, but is uncertain if he will be ready: “If Jimmy is 100 percent healthy and can do everything perfect, I’d definitely go with Jimmy. Not going to throw one guy in after game like this. Also hard to be 100 percent this year. If Jimmy can’t go we won’t hesitate at all (to start Trey).” (Cam Inman)

is healthy against the Rams, he will get the start, but is uncertain if he will be ready: “If Jimmy is 100 percent healthy and can do everything perfect, I’d definitely go with Jimmy. Not going to throw one guy in after game like this. Also hard to be 100 percent this year. If Jimmy can’t go we won’t hesitate at all (to start Trey).” (Cam Inman) Shanahan added he would be comfortable playing Garoppolo at less than 100% next week, it just depends on how well he can handle the ball with his thumb injury. (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury wants RBs Chase Edmonds and James Conner to play this week, but he won’t force it. (Josh Weinfuss)

wants RBs and to play this week, but he won’t force it. (Josh Weinfuss) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph said mixing coverages, moving safeties late toward line of scrimmage to help underneath was a benefit against Dallas. (Calvin Watkins)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the argument between CB Jalen Ramsey and S Taylor Rapp was “a little bit of a mix-up.”

“Did you ever get into a fight with your brother? Yeah, you did,” McVay said, via Kevin Modesti. “So, they moved on. I don’t think it affected our ability to move forward.”

Rams WR Cooper Kupp set the franchise record for receiving yards in a single season during Sunday’s game against the Ravens. (Pro Football Talk)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said RB Rashaad Penny has been a major positive for the team after another stellar rushing performance: “ Rashaad Penny has been a big factor. He’s looked great.” (Curtis Crabtree)

said RB has been a major positive for the team after another stellar rushing performance: “ has been a big factor. He’s looked great.” (Curtis Crabtree) As he enters the final game of his contract, Seahawks LT Duane Brown said he wants to return to Seattle: “I would love to be back.” (Bob Condotta)

said he wants to return to Seattle: “I would love to be back.” (Bob Condotta) Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is scheduled for an MRI Sunday night. Wagner sprained his knee on the first play of the game and didn’t return. (Brady Henderson)

is scheduled for an MRI Sunday night. Wagner sprained his knee on the first play of the game and didn’t return. (Brady Henderson) Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf said he will find out at the end of the season if his foot injury will require surgery or not. (Crabtree)

said he will find out at the end of the season if his foot injury will require surgery or not. (Crabtree) On Monday, Carroll said LB Bobby Wagner has a sprained knee cap and will miss Week 18, but doesn’t need surgery: “Does not have major damage at all.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

has a sprained knee cap and will miss Week 18, but doesn’t need surgery: “Does not have major damage at all.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Carroll added he ignores all reports about if QB Russell Wilson wants to play elsewhere: “I don’t mess with them. I don’t have to. I know what’s going on. I don’t need to follow the agenda somebody has out there to try to create and stir stuff up.” (Dugar)